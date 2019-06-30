Moments before Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store, the famed rapper had a final exchange with his alleged shooter, Eric Holder, grand jury transcripts unsealed on Thursday and obtained by the Los Angeles Times have revealed.

As he lay dying after being shot at least 10 times, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the court, the “Double Up” rapper, 33, turned to Holder, 29, and allegedly told him, “You got me.”

Hussle’s heartbreaking final words were just one of the many details that were unveiled from the May grand jury proceedings.

During McKinney’s opening statement, he alleged that Holder and his girlfriend pulled into a busy parking lot at the time to get food from a burger restaurant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

That’s when Holder allegedly spotted Hussle, McKinney said.

“Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” McKinney said in his statement. “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.”

McKinney went on to explain that Holder was heard asking Hussle, “So you’ve never snitched?” or “Haven’t you snitched?”

Holder then got back into his car, and he and the woman drove off. As she was driving, Holder allegedly pulled out a gun and told the woman to drive around the block so that he could load the weapon, the D.A. told the grand jury.

He then allegedly told her to pull over and said he’d be right back. It was at that moment that McKinney said Holder allegedly approached Hussle outside of his store and shot him multiple times, before kicking the rapper in the head and fleeing.

When he got back into the car with the woman, he told her to quickly drive away, McKinney alleged. When she questioned him about what happened, she said he threatened to slap her if she didn’t just drive, the D.A. told the grand jury.

The woman, a key prosecution witness, has not been identified by name but is currently in fear for her life due to a plethora of threats she’s received, according to court documents.

Identified only as Witness 1 in court documents, the woman told an LAPD detective that she has been receiving death threats in retaliation for the murder. Authorities deemed these threats legitimate after a brief investigation.

Investigators say her license plate number has been distributed on social media following the murder of the California-based rapper, and that descriptions of her physical appearance and car are circulating online as well.

Detectives within the LAPD deemed the woman’s protection “very important,” and according to grand jury testimony obtained by TMZ, local police may possibly relocate her into hiding. It is still unclear whether the woman has accepted the authorities’ offer of protective custody.

She has, however, been granted immunity for her testimony, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In May, Holder was indicted for Hussle’s murder by a grand jury. He pled not guilty to the crime.

*Reported by People Magazine via Yahoo News

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

