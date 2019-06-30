Family, friends, associates and relatives of Mr. Eniola Bello, the Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers on Sunday attended the outing service for his late wife, Mrs Helen Eniola-Olaitan, who died on the 4th of June.

Mrs Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), died at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, after battling breast cancer for three years.

The outing service was held at Banex Event Centre, Oniru Lekki, Lagos after a funeral service was held on June 20 at the All Nations Church, Temple Street, Wolverhampton, WV2 4AQ

Among the family and friends who gave their tributes were Mr Paul Femi, Mrs Nkechi Bello and Mrs Hannah Oladunni who described the deceased as a generous being whose humility was down to earth and a blessing to her generation.

According to Femi, “Helen was an encourager, a child of God and honest woman. She was indeed a good mother to her immediate family and to everyone around her.”

The deceased’s sister in law, Mrs Nkechi Bello, said Helen was a special and exceptional friend whose kindness could not be explained in few words.

“Mama Helen was beautiful both inside and outside. She loved every member of her family and her friends. You just got inspired when you see her new innovations.”

Bello added that the deceased had left a void that can never be filled.

Hannah Oladunni, the deceased’s best friend since schooling days said Helen was like a rock to her during her trying times.

The General Overseers of Realm of Glory International, Pastor Abraham Aiyedogbon urged the family to continue with the good work of the deceased, as the only way they can bring her back to life is to bring her good work to life.

“The only way Helen will not be forgotten is to continue with her good work so her legacy can live on,” he said.

Femi Bello who spoke on behalf of the family appreciated the friends and relatives that stood with the family during the period and also thanked the dignitaries who graced the outing service.

Dignitaries at the service include former minister of transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and his wife, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Uncle Sam Amuka, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Managing Director of Punch, Mr Ademola Osinubi, President of Tell Magazine, Mr. Nosa Igiebor, Dr. Reuben Abati, a former media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, and former Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Others are; former Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary. of People’s Democratic Party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Modele Sarafa Yusuf, Debo Adesina, Akin Osuntokun, Yomi Awoniyi and Tokunbo Awoniyi, Waziri Adio, Guild of Editors President FUNKE Egbemode, Kayode Komolafe and Segun Adeniyi.

