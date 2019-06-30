The wife of the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Omodele Fatoyinbo has come out in defence of her husband, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, saying he cannot rape anybody.

She denied claims by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo that Fatoyinbo raped her several times when she was a minor during Sunday service of COZA in Abuja.

According to her, it is impossible for her husband to be a rapist, The Nation reports.

Mrs Fatoyinbo told the congregation: “My husband is not a rapist. Even if he was an unbeliever, he would not be a rapist.”

Her husband, however, took the microphone from her before she could finish her speech, and said: “the elders are handling the matter.”

No sermon was delivered during the service that rounded up one hour before the normal time service closes.

Busola Dakolo, wife of soul music artiste, Timi Dakolo, during the week accused Fatoyinbo of having carnal knowledge of her when she was sixteen years old, but the Pastor Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation.

