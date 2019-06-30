Three wrestlers from Oyo State, who are participating in the ongoing third edition of the Gov. Dickson National Wrestling Classics, have won a medal each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state was represented by Omega Bassey, Ikechukwu Robinson and Ilesanmi Oshideko.

Robinson won a gold medal in the 60kg Greco- Roman category while Bassey got a silver in the 87kg freestyle with Oshideko clinching a silver in 82kg Greco-Roman.

Robinson had qualified to represent the country at the forthcoming 12th African Games holding in Morocco in August.

Sunday Sanni, the Coach of Oyo State Wrestling Association, told NAN that he was impressed by the performance of the state’s representatives, adding that there was room for improvement.

“Only Ilesanmi wrestled below my expectations, others were fine.

`We have a lot of chances for improvement and we would be working adequately on that,” he said.

The states taking part in the competition are Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bauchi, Kano,Kogi, Ondo Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Niger, Nassara, Bayelsa, Lagos,Plateau,Adamawa, Kebbi,Sokoto,Zamfara,Ebonyi and Enugu.

The FCT as well as clubs such as Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Navy, NSCDC, Nigeria Army, Ayala Club,Purity Club,Robinson Club, Calabar Cannan Club, Nigeria Police Force and Edo Club are also participating.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 513 wrestlers and 150 officials are participating in the competition which commenced on June 24 and will end on Monday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

