By Taiwo Okanlawon

Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was among the twelve housemates unveiled at the opening of Season 4 of Nigeria reality show, Big Brother Naija on Sunday.

Seyi, 30, is a medical doctor and says he is not single.

In all, there are 21 housemates battling for N60 million worth of prizes.

With the organisers promising 12 different spices- with a spice dished out each week- the housemates were ushered into the well decorated BBNaija house, reeking so much of the Nigerian culture.

The housemates would be staying at the Big Brother House for the next 99 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

The unveiling party was held at The Podium in Lekki, Lagos, with its popular host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

This year’s edition has the theme: “Pepper Dem”.

Here are the faces of the Housemates:

