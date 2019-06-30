The British police on Sunday says it has arrested a second man on suspicion of stabbing a 26-year-old pregnant woman in south London to death.

The woman, who was identified by the police as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, was around eight months pregnant. Her baby, delivered at the scene and taken to hospital, remains in a critical condition.

Police said the second arrested is 29-year-old and have kept him in custody.

They had initially arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder but he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

According to Reuters, police said the motive behind the killing was not yet established.

