Madagascar stun Super Eagles

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

In one of the biggest upsets in African Nations Cup, AFCON, lowly Madagascar defeated the highly rated Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 as group leader.

Madagascar, AFCON debutant stunned the star-studded Super Eagles to top group B with 7 points to Nigeria’s 6 points.

Everyone was expecting the Nigerian side to easily beat the AFCON debutant, but a poor showing by Super Eagles puts disappointment on the faces of teeming Nigerian supporters.

A mistake from the Nigerian defence gifted a chance to a lurking Lalaina Nomenjanahary, who kept his cool and rolled the ball into the net from close range.

On 24th minute, ambitious effort from Andria found himself in a great position after collecting a precise pass inside the penalty area and went for goal, but it never troubled the goalkeeper and flied well wide off the right post.

Ahmed Musa collected a pass on 34th minute inside the box and unleashed a shot which was brilliantly blocked by a defender, as the linesman made the right call for a corner kick.

On 44th minute, Madagascar’s Faneva Ima Andriatsima picked up the ball in space and from inside the penalty area sent a shot inches wide off the left post.

The debutant shocked Nigeria again as they doubled their lead to make it 2-0 on 53rd minute of the match.

A free-kick was fired in by Andria and the ball inadvertently flicked off a defender and spin into the net, leaving Ikechukwu Ezenwa stranded.

Despite an overwhelming 62 percent possession by the Nigerian side to Madagascar’s 38 percent, they could not find the net.

 

 