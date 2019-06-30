Three dead bodies have so far been recovered from the Lagoon where a boat carrying more than seventeen people capsized at Ikorodu, on Saturday, 29 June 2019. Sixteen passengers of the ill-fated boat are said to be missing.

According to a statement by the CEO, Lagos state emergency management board (LASEMA), Oke -Osanyintolu who led the rescue operation involving LASWA Officials and the Marine police, two people have been confirmed dead and three persons rescued.

“A boat mishap occurred at the above location yesterday the 29th of June, 2019. Investigations conducted revealed that the boat was en route Badore (Ajah) to Egbin (Ikorodu) with between 17 and 21 passengers on board.

“The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by the heavy current.

3 persons were rescued and were taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the lifeless body of an adult female, identified as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, 40 years old and unnamed person was found and bagged by the Agency’s response team.

Rescue and recovery efforts continue for the other missing passengers by

