It was a rain of tributes as the remains of Afam Belolisa, the former Director and Head, Communications Unit of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS and senior editor of the News Agency of Nigeria, were laid to rest.

At about 12 noon, at his country home, Umunnama village, Eziowelle in Idemmili North, Anambra State his remains were committed to mother earth amidst glowing tributes and testimonies on his life and times.

The burial was on Thursday 27 June 2019.

It was a pain too heavy to bear for close family members and friends as some burst into tears, punctuating the quiet and solemn moment that had ruled Afam’s calm compound for about two hours while the funeral obsequies continued.

The blue and white colours, in which Afam Belolisa’s compound was draped and the white tent accorded with the simplicity for which, Afam was known by everyone who met him in his lifetime.

Dubem and Afam’s daughters: Ebele, Chinanza and Ngozi, Afam’s wife tried to be strong at the difficult moment. They clung to the other as Ebuka executed the tough task of dust to dust from the fresh, red mounds of red-clay scooped up to pave way for Afam Belolisa’ white, gold rimmed casket.

It was a heart wrenching moment. Family and friends consoled Ngozi, Afam’s wife as she sobbed.

The officiating minister at Belolisa’s funeral, Reverend Onyebuchi Eriobula of the St. John Anglican Church, Eziowelle asked Christians to lead the exemplary life like Jesus Christ because after death, on the last day, everyone soul shall face judgement.

Evangelist Sam Belolisa who spoke for over 15 minutes at the ceremony celebrated Afam Belolisa as a man of integrity. He enjoined his children to take after him.

“Your father is a man of Integrity. He lived a live of integrity. He led by example. He had opportunity to make money as a journalist. But he never soiled his hands. Emulate him. God id is the only one who provides. He will be enough for you. You shall not want”.

Professor C.N. Nsofor who spoke days before Afam’s internment said Afam’s legacies “in our lives will never be blurred by the passage of time. To the whole world, you stood out as a great leader and influencer always seeking the growth and progress of all who came in contact with you. You were exceptionally intelligent and knew almost everything. You are a strong lover of God. Your mission on earth was to help mankind live a fruitful and productive life…You stood as a father, mentor and role model to us, particularly to our son Oluebube. You have shown us great love, affection and deep concern.

His wife, Ngozi, in a tribute a week before said she would miss her “best friend”.

She said: “To us, Daddy was everything. Our teacher; he knew virtually every subject—Maths, Sciences, English Language, among others. He taught English Language as if it was his mother tongue. He was an editor with an eagle’s eye. In all my years with him, every day was a new learning experience. His humility was second to none. His social skills were perfect. He had the ability to initiate and sustain conversations with literally anybody. He also served God fervently. I will miss my best friend”.

She told the crowd who assembled at the Family Worship Centre, Arab Road Kubwa Abuja: “One thing I will also say about my husband, Afam was that he never womanised. Never. You can leave him at home with any of my relatives, friends, anybody. . And you will be comfortable. He has taught me a great lesson. From his lesson and experience, a ministry is born. One is for widows. I don’t know how many other ministries will be born from my experience and learning from Afam. I enjoin other women to learn and stand up. There is so much within us that we can give.

Her daughter, Ebele said her Daddy did everything to make her family comfortable. “My Dad loved and respected his children. He did all he could do to make life comfortable for us. he loved reading and taught me to love boos. He also had an interesting life and therefore had a lot of stories which made being with him interesting. I will forever be grateful that I had him as a father. He was a kind man and had strong values which he taught his children. He was a very knowledgeable man who would readily admit that he did not know the answer to certain questions that we had, and we had lots of questions. The life he lived is one that I will always learn from. We miss you Daddystics.

His first son, Ebuka said his father taught him to be selfless. “My father was a man of good character, kind, loving, forgiving, charitable and a quintessential gentleman. He was my first model. He taught me how to be selfless and how to know something about everything. I always marvelled at his eidetic memory and his ability and readiness to transfer knowledge. Daddy, I miss your smile, your voice, your stories, your lectures, your high fives and your positive outlook on everything. I remember you look up to me many times on the day before your passing to tell me, ‘don’t worry about me. Relax. I’d be fine”. I know you are ‘fine’ where you are now.

“I never expected to write this in at least 20 years because of how healthy and energetic you always were. However, I am grateful for the good life you lived and the impact you made in the lives of many. I am thankful for the last days I was able to spend with you. Thank you for the sacrifices you made for your family. Thank you for being my Dad and role mode. Keep on resting”.

More people, such as Faith Obiano, Engr. Prince Etumnu, members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR and entire residents of NAN Quarters in Kubwa, Abuja paid passionate tribute to the late communicator, calling him humble, kind, knowledgeable and selfless.

The NIPR, Abuja Chapter in a condolence message to his family said Belolisa was a compassionate member who lived a life of service, love and excellence.

“Mr. Afam’s demise remains a shock to us at the NIPR family as he was an extra-ordinary professional gentleman who contributed greatly to the development of the Institute and the Public Relations profession.

“Your late husband, our professional colleague was an asset to the NIPR, FCT Chapter and a worthy ambassador of immense value to both the Institute and humanity. He was a compassionate member who lived a life of service, love and excellence. We pray God to grant him eternal rest and bless the entire family with the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

FIRS Executive Chairman, Tunde Fowler, in a condolence message said the Management and staff of the FIRS received with shock, the sad news of the demise of Afam Belolisa, who until his death was a former Head of the Communications Unit, FIRS. While we mourn his death, we would always remember his contributions to the wellbeing of mankind. May Almighty God grant the reposed soul eternal rest. Please accept our sympathies.

Until his death, Belolisa remained a devout Christian who loved expressing his thoughts through writing and teaching. He was born on April 27, 1954. He attended Hope Wadell Training Institute Calabar from 1966 to 1967; Christ the Kings College, Onitsha from 1973 to 1975; University of Nigeria, Nsukka from 1978 to 1981.

He served the Nigerian government in various capacities under the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) until his retirement in 2015 as Assistant Director.

He was a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). He also wrote two books: Torn Asunder and Making Things Happen.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

