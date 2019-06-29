Sweden’s women team have beaten Germany 2-1 in a major upset to reach the Women’s World Cup Semi-finals in France on Saturday.

Germany, two times world champions were favourite to overcome Sweden, but there was an upset.

Germany had gone ahead through Lina Magull’s acrobatic finish but Sweden responded when Sofia Jakobsson ran clear on goal and coolly finished.

Stina Blackstenius poked in from close range early in the second half and they managed to hold on to their lead.

Sweden’s semi-final opponents are the Netherlands, who defeated Italy 2-0.

Sweden and the Netherlands join Great Britain – who benefit from England’s run to the last four – in qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as the top three European teams at the World Cup.

