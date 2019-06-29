Copa America’s defending champions, Chile are still alive in the tournament in Brazil after Alexis Sanchez’s penalty sent them into the semi-finals, edging Colombia 5-4.

Colombia’s William Tessilo missed the fifth spot kick, shooting wide and Sanchez made no mistake with his own to send his team into the next round.

The match at Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo which was delayed after the Chileans did not arrive on time, eventually kicked off at the Stadium, 20 minutes later.

The Chileans arrived late due to traffic in Sao Paulo.

Chile reportedly got to the stadium just 40 minutes before the expected kick-off time.

As the scheduled kick-off time approached, La Roja announced it had been pushed back by 20 minutes, with the game starting at 20:20 local time.

Chile could have won the game in normal time but had two goals ruled out for marginal decisions in a scoreless draw, before Alexis Sanchez stroked home the winning spot-kick.

It was just rewards for the champions after dominating a match in which Colombia held on thanks to a couple of tight VAR calls.

OptaJo said this was the fourth time Chile would eliminate Colombia at knockout stages in Copa America, twice in quarter-finals (1999, 2019) and twice in semi-finals (1987, 2016).

For Chile, it was their third straight Copa América semifinals.

They had also won each of their last three penalty kick shootouts at the Copa América (2016 and 2015 final vs ARG).

