Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the immediate payment of monthly allowances to Corps Members serving in the state with effect from July 2019.

The immediate past administration in Rivers State stopped the payment of allowances to Corps Members Serving in the state.

He spoke on Saturday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area during an interaction with Corp Members.

He said: “As from July 2019, the State Government will begin the payment of allowances to Corps members. The State Coordinator should send the list and account numbers to the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Recall that the allowances were stopped by the immediate past Administration. If I had started payment before the elections, they would have said I was playing politics . Now I am no longer seeking another term”.

Wike also directed the resumption of the posting of some professionals to Ministries with shortage of manpower.

The Governor donated an official Prado Jeep to the State Coordinator of NYSC, a transformer to power the camp, and the furnishing of the hostels constructed by the Rivers State Government. He directed the immediate construction of the road to the Camp.

Wike inspected the 5,000 capacity auditorium being constructed at the Permanent Orientation Camp by his Administration.

At the ongoing construction site, Wike directed the immediate cessation of the illegal levies being imposed on the contractors by youth groups in the area.

He charged the host community to support the contractor to deliver on the project, while the contractor should engage them in the supply of materials for the project.

NYSC Rivers State Coordinator, Mr Chinwendu Chukwu congratulated Wike on his victory at the polls. He said that his victory is a testimony that Rivers people appreciate his outstanding projects delivery.

He appealed to the Rivers State Governor to continue to promote the welfare of Corps Members in the state and also address some immediate needs at the NYSC Orientation Camp.

High-point of the interaction was the celebration of Governor Wike by the Corps Members who sang with his name.

