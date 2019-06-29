Nigerian businessman Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-money has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Juliet Okonkwo, on her birthday.

In a lovely message shared via his Instagram account, E-money thanked God for bringing her into his life.

He wrote: ”Happy birthday, my beautiful wife. I love you always and forever. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for bringing you into my life.”

Juliet Okonkwo once revealed how she met Emoney; She said: “I met him during Julius Agwu‘s video shoot in Surulere. Then he was a young struggling guy with so many potentials.”

“I was adopted by my British Aunt when l lost my parents, l saw An Ajegunle hardworking and handsome boy and l fell in love with him. I was inspired by his good heart.”

They have three boys together.

