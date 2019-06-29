Biodun Fatoyinbo Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is in serious trouble following allegation of rape levelled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s sensational soul singer, Timi Dakolo.

Come tomorrow some protesters under the aegis of #ChurchTooMovement have vowed to storm the church in Abuja.

The notice to storm the church tomorrow was widely circulated on social media.

“If you are outraged by the alleged sexual abuses perpetrated by pastors and so-called ‘men of God’, join us for protest March to COZA church. Meeting point: NNPC filling station, Guzape. Sunday June 30, 2019 8:00am. Dress code: White top,” it read.

Busola Dakolo, a mother of three alleged in an interview which went viral on social media that she was raped repeatedly by the COZA pastor when she was 16.

The accusation generated a lot of reactions, with many commentators calling for the head of the pastor.

Though Fatoyinbo has denied the allegation, this is not the first time the pastor would be accused of rape.

In 2013, one Ese Walter, a member of his church accused him of molesting her.

