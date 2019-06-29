Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is on his own and does what he likes in his church.

This was the reaction of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to the latest allegation of rape rocking Christendom.

CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle said the association does not regulate how pastors operate their churches.

Ayokunle was reacting to the allegation of rape levelled by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, that Pastor Fatoyinbo raped her repeatedly when she was a minor.

In a swift reaction, Fatoyinbo denied the allegation, though admitted Busola once attended the same church with her family.

Fatoyinbo, consequently ordered his lawyers to institute both criminal and civil case against Busola.

Reacting to the saga, Ayodele’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Oladeji Adebayo, said CAN does not regulates how pastors operate.

Speaking with Telegraph on the matter, Adebayo said the body neither regulates nor intervene in the running of churches.

He said: “I am sorry CAN does not intervene in how churches are running. Churches belong to denominations and these are the two bodies that regulate how pastors run their ministries, not CAN. CAN deal with intrareligious matters and stands between the church and the government.”

