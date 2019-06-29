The Netherlands reached the Women’s World Cup semi-finals for the first time thanks to two second-half headers against Italy in Valenciennes.

Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer, netted her 61st international goal with a glancing header from Sherida Spitse’s free-kick.

And Stefanie van der Gragt powered home another Spitse free-kick to seal their place in the last four.

The European champions will face Germany or Sweden in the semi-final, BBC reports.

The Netherlands are playing at a World Cup finals for only the second time, and went out in the last 16 in 2015.

Set-pieces were the difference and I think Italy will be disappointed with their performance. I don’t think they showed their true class, and as the game went on they lost emotional control.

They were victors at Euro 2017, their home tournament, and they had great support in Valenciennes, which is only a two-hour drive from the Dutch border.

It was an even first half at the Stade du Hainaut but the Netherlands blew Italy away after the break.

They had 15 shots in the second half alone, including Danielle van de Donk’s wonderful curling chip from the edge of the box which hit the bar.

Italy had no answer for them, and Spitse – who had already blasted a long-range free-kick inches wide – was the decisive figure in the end. Her free-kicks were headed home by Miedema and then Van der Gragt in the space of 10 minutes.

She has now set up four goals in the tournament, more than anybody else.

The Netherlands will compete in next year’s Olympics in Tokyo as a result of being one of the final three European teams in the World Cup.

