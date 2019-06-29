Anthony Porole, the Secretary-General of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has been kidnapped, the acting publicity secretary said.

Sunny Zorvah said Porole was kidnapped around 8.30 p.m. on Friday in his compound at Biara-Ogoni hometown in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said the kidnappers shot sporadically before escaping with him to an unknown destination.

Zorvah said that members of MOSOP are saddened over the kidnap and called called for Porole’s immediate and unconditional release unhurt.

Zorvah said: ‘MOSOP also calls on the security agencies to be on the trail of the kidnappers and ensure their immediate arrest.

“It is callous and undeserving that a man who has committed his life in serving his people will be treated in this manner.

“Enough is enough of this criminal, uncivilised, barbaric and retrogressive act.”

