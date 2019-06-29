Members of my Nigeria epassport project (MNEPP) are embarking on a tour of West African countries to promote peace and campaign against drug addiction.

The peace tour tagged ‘ECOWAS epassport project (EEPP)’, according to Ambassador Tolulope Ayodele, will take the team to 15 West African countries where they will speak on drug addiction, drug pushing and abuse of substances among the youths.

”We will also campaign against depression and suicide. The lives of West African youths are very important for the future of the ECOWAS countries, so we must put in our best to talk to the youth in English language and French for the French-speaking countries to abstain from all forms of crimes and drug-related life.

”We will tell them the of the need to develop our various countries instead of committing suicide. There is a bright life for the youth. If you are depressed, talk to someone about it, don’t kill yourself; serve God and pray always. You can overcome all those challenges.

”We are going to about 15 countries in West Africa with some Nigerian movie and music stars and we are going to meet with all the high commissioners in each country and Nigerians resident in those countries,” he added.

The MNEPP founder also enlightened Nigerians in the diaspora that their epassport can be used to exercise their franchise during elections in the country.

”There are many Nigerians outside the country who like to exercise their civic right to vote but are disenfranchised because they do not have the means to do so over there. The epassport can be used by Nigerians abroad to cast their votes for their candidates,” he stated.

He appealed to the Federal Government to approve this so that millions of Nigeria in the diaspora can exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidates.

Ambassador Ayodele Tolulope is a media practitioner who has worked with media organizations across Nigeria. He is also a property development guru who has used his God-given talent to develop estates in Ondo and Lagos states.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

