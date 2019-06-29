The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has charged the fourth Session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament to follow due process by always informing and updating the ministry of all its activities.

According to a statement by Chioma Ulor, from the Press Unit, Mr. Adesola Olusade, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry gave the advice when the newly inaugurated members of the session visited him in Abuja on Friday.

The permanent secretary commended the parliamentarians for their effort in coming up with an agenda, which they presented to the Ministry for their guidance and direction.

He advised them on the need to plan for effective management of the parliament.

The permanent secretary urged the youths to always carry the ministry along in their activities.

He said that whatever they were doing the ministry should be informed and be represented because we are here to assist them to get it right and also to train them to be independent.

He assured them that letters will be sent to state governors so that the parliament would have more sittings.

“That way, they will be more exposed and have a broader knowledge of the country,” the permanent secretary was quoted to have said.

The ministry also assured the parliament of an office space with some administrative staff to assist them in their activities.

In his speech, the Speaker of the Nigerian Fourth Session of the Youth Parliament, Mr Mubarak Mijinyawa reportedly thanked the permanent secretary for the ministry’s effort in ensuring that the Parliament was inaugurated.

Mijinyawa gave assurance that the youth parliament would present a plan on the way forward to the ministry.

