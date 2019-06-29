Lionel Messi’s ambitions of a first international title remain on track, after the Argentine team beat Venezuela 2-0 in the quarter-finals of Copa America. They will now face hosts Brazil in the semi-finals in Belo Horizonte next Tuesday.

It is definitely a match the world wants to see.

Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso were on target for Argentina in the match against Venezuela at the at the Maracana – the stadium where Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Martinez’s instinctive 10th-minute finish was his sixth goal in 10 international appearances and due reward as Lionel Scaloni’s men made a rapid start.

They faded during the second half but Lo Celso capitalised upon an error from Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez to settle matters at the Maracana – the stadium where Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Martinez displayed his burgeoning understanding with Sergio Aguero in attack by playing in the Manchester City striker with a deft early pass – Farinez saving with his feet.

The set-piece deliveries of Messi and Leandro Paredes were causing Venezuela problems and, after an unmarked German Pezzella should have opened the scoring, Martinez duly did.

The Inter star converted a wonderful backheel from Aguero’s miscued shot and quickfire bookings for captain Tomas Rincon and fellow midfielder Yangel Herrera soon afterwards suggested Venezuela were losing their composure.

Jhon Chancellor powered over a chance to equalise in the 40th minute, although Rafael Dudamel’s side needed a brilliant clearance from Roberto Rosales to prevent Martinez from turning in a second after slick interplay between Messi and Marcos Acuna.

Martinez crashed against the back stanchion after Paredes unpicked Venezuela with a sumptuous 48th-minute pass.

Dudamel boldly sent on winger Yeferson Soteldo for centre-back Luis Del Pino and Argentina were forced to absorb sustained pressure for the first time in the contest.

Franco Armani saved sharply from Ronaldo Hernandez after Scaloni’s decision to withdraw Martinez and Acuna raised eyebrows.

Farinez’s work at the other end contrasted horribly when he spilled Aguero’s 74th-minute shot to leave Lo Celso with a tap-in.

*Match report by livescore.com

