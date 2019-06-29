Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that his administration inherited a minimum debt of N150 billion, adding that his administration was still checking the books to determine the actual total debt.

He said: “We have confirmed N150b debt so far. We are still working to discover any other one. Some of them may be questionable. If you take bond, it is always tied to a particular project. If we want, we can do value-for-money audit.”

Makinde said the figure represents the amount discovered so far, pointing out that some of the debts may be questionable.

The governor made the revelation in a media chat on the state television on the occasion of his one month in office.

The governor also threatened to expose his predecessor Abiola Ajimobi if he does not keep quiet about his (Makinde’s) administration.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

