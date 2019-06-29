Nigerian Fuji, afro-pop recording artist Adekunle Temitope, better known by his stage name Small Doctor, comes through with a brand new song entitled “Believe“.

Small Doctor reflects on his story from the bottom to stardom, pointing out that a lot of people didn’t believe in him when he started but the fans have been there from the first day. This serves as his first official single for the year, following the release of his previous single ‘My People‘ back in November 2018.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by his regular partner in crime, 2Tboyz.

