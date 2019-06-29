In a bid to reduce the deficit in housing needs of Lagosians, the Lagos State Government has assured its residents of its commitment to ensuring easy access to quality and affordable houses.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola made this known while conducting a site inspection of LagosHOMS, Igando Gardens in Alimosho area of Lagos.

“The government of Lagos State is determined to continue to pursue vigorously a housing policy that makes decent homes available to all residents irrespective of their socioeconomic status” he said.

Akewusola also revealed that the Igando Housing scheme which comprised not less than 492 home units in 41 blocks of various categories of three, two and one bedroom flats would soon be handed over to the allotees.

According to him “the Igando Gardens which has been designed to take care of the home needs of Lagosians along the Lagos west corridor of the State will soon be handed over to allotees.”

Akewusola, who assured prospective home owners that the buildings were constructed in line with global specifications, said “the houses and the attached facilities are certified to yield maximum benefits to the future owners.”

He confirmed that “all the buildings and appurtenances are constructed under strict supervision to ensure strict adherence to specifications hence there is full assurance of quality”.

“The defect liability period of the project has also lapsed hence it is certified safe for habitation”, he noted.

He further disclosed that the Igando Garden project had been inspected and certified by the State Ministry of Housing and will only require minor finishing touches to ensure precision before it can be presented to the prospective home owners.

Akewusola also reiterated the commitment of the Lagos government in making sure that gaps in provision of high quality and affordable housing are filled on a continuous basis through direct provision using budgetary appropriations and through Public Private Partnership and Joint Venture Partnership.

“The Lagos government is poised to ensure that the housing needs of the population are met in a manner that observed gaps are filled from time to time by utilizing all available options to reduce the problems of housing deficit in the state of excellence,” he said.

The inspection team comprised the management staff of the ministry as well as project contractors and consultants.

