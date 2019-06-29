American singer and songwriter Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, known professionally as Katy Perry, and English actor Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Bloom, popular as Orlando Bloom will be getting married at the end of 2019.

34 year old Katy and her 42 year old actor boyfriend; Orlando Bloom, have already set a date, revealing they want a “small and intimate” wedding. A source close to the singer said: “They are using a planner to finalise all the wedding details.” Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too.” They don’t seem stressed about it though.

It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.” Katy has remained secretive about her wedding plans, although she is aware of all the details of her wedding. Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day earlier this year with a flower ring, which cost almost £4 million.

The couple has been dating since 2016. They split in March 2017 and were officially back by February 2018

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

