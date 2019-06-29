ECOWAS chairmanship changes: L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari and President Mahamadou Issoufou
ECOWAS member states have elected President of Niger Republic Mahamodou Issaofou as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.
He succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.
Issoufou’s election was one of the highlights of the 55th Ordinary Session of the 44 year-old economic bloc in Abuja today.
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by the President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of Benin H.E Patrice Talon. Others are President of The Gambia H.E Adama Barrow, President of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Guinea, H.E Alpha Condé, President of Guinea Bissau, H.E José Mário Vaz, President of Liberia, H.E George Weah, President of Mali, H.E Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, President of Mauritanian, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Niger, H.E Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Sierra Leone, H.E Julius Maada Bio, President of Togo H.E, Faure Gnassingbé, President of Burkina Faso, H.E Roch Marc Christian Kaboréduring the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held at the State House Conference Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 29 2019
Related
Join the conversation