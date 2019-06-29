ECOWAS member states have elected President of Niger Republic Mahamodou Issaofou as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

He succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

Issoufou’s election was one of the highlights of the 55th Ordinary Session of the 44 year-old economic bloc in Abuja today.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

