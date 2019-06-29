A 20-year-old woman, Makoduchukwu Ndubisi has stabbed her husband to death in Anambra State.

It was gathered that John Ngu, was allegedly stabbed on his chest by his wife with a sharp knife over a feud.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Anambra, Haruna Mohammed in a statement said the corpse of deceased had been deposited at a morgue, saying that investigation had begun.

“At about 8am today, police detectives attached to 33 Police Station Onitsha arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi, 20, of No 16 Donking Street, Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had a scuffle with her husband, one John Bosko Ngu, aged 35 years of the same address and stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim rushed to Boromeo Hospital Onitsha for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy; exhibit recovered and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said in the statement.

