The Nanfa Yakubu Widows Foundation, NYWF, has empowered 200 widows and their children with funds and scholarships support worth over N50 million.

While the widows received between N50,000 to N500,000 funds to support their various vocations and businesses, 54 of their children in primary school, 55 in secondary school and 78 in the university received education sponsorship.

Speaking during the formal presentation of funds to the widows and their children in Lagos, founder of NYWF, Ambassador Moji Yakubu said the gesture was in honour of her late husband and philanthropist, Barr Nanfa Martin Yakubu who dedicated much of his resources to caring and supporting widows and their children.

Yakubu, who is also an investment broker, economic analyst and a consultant for UN agencies and consular missions said there is no better way to keep her husband’s memory alive other than to continue his passion of caring for disadvantaged widows and their children.

She said, “What we are doing here today is in continuation with my late husband’s passion for widows and their children. He spent the greater part of his life reaching out to underprivileged widows and their vulnerable children.

“It is in keeping up with that passion that I decided to set up the Nanfa Yakubu Widows Foundation to continue his good deeds by giving support and hope to needy widows through empowerment, capacity building and giving them the opportunity to pick up their lives again.

“The same gesture is extended to their children to assist in their basic education, give them reassurance by protecting their dignity and teaching them societal values.”

She also noted that the empowerment programme will be a continuous effort and urged well meaning Nigerians to support the cause.

Dignitaries who attended the event included former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Oba Olusola Alao, business tycoon Otunba Wole Fasawe, the family of the honourable minister of information Alh Lai-Mohammed, Balogun of Egbaland Chief Atobatele, Former MD Gtbank Sierra Leone now UBA plc Directorate Head of Lagos & Western Nigeria, Mr Ayoku Liadi, Andy Igboekwe SAN, representatives of government agencies, Embassies and Consular Missions etc.

A lecture titled ‘caring for the carer’ was delivered at the occasion by Dr. Mrs Maggie Ibru.

Picture caption (1) Ambassador Mrs Moji Yakubu and Oba Olusola Alao with some of the widows.

Picture caption (2) Former president Olusegun Obasanjo with Ambassador Mrs Moji Yakubu at the occasion.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

