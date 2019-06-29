The Economic Commission of West African States at its 55th Ordinary Session in Abuja took a historic step today to honour three persons with excellence awards and giving them cash gifts.

One of the beneficiaries was Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, who died after taking great risk to prevent Ebola virus from spreading in the city of Lagos after attending to a Liberian patient, Patrick Sawyer in her First Consultant Hospital, Ikoyi. She placed the man in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government. And she paid for it, contacting the virus and dying in August 2014 at the age of 57.

She was given posthumously a prize of $10,000.

Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General was also given an award of $20,000 posthumously. It was received by his wife, Nane Annah.

Also an award of excellence went to Madame Germaine Acogny, as a deserving citizen of the Community on Violet Art Choregraphique.

Germaine Acogny, is a Senegalese dancer and choreographer. She is responsible for developing “African Dance”, as well as the creation of several dance schools in both France and Senegal. She hailed originally from Benin and is now 75 years old.

All the awards and certificates were presented by President Muhammadu Buhari, chair of the 44 year-old regional bloc.

Annan, who died on Aug. 18, 2018 was a Ghanaian diplomat who served as the seventh Secretary-General of the UN from Jan. 1997 to Dec. 2006.

He and the UN were the co-recipients of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize and was also the founder and chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

Annan joined the UN in 1962, working for the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Geneva office.

He went on to work in several capacities at the UN Headquarters including serving as the Under-Secretary-General for peacekeeping between March 1992 and Dec. 1996.

He was appointed the Secretary-General on Dec. 13, 1996 by the Security Council, and later confirmed by the General Assembly, making him the first office holder to be elected from among UN staff.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2001, and was succeeded as Secretary-General by Ban Ki-moon on Jan. 1, 2007.

Nane Annan, who gave an appreciation speech on behalf of the recipients, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for the award.

“Thank you for this generous recognition of the immense contribution to the objectives of ECOWAS by my husband and dear friend.

“I would also like to thank ECOWAS on behalf of the two other laureates, two outstanding women of West Africa, the late Dr Ameyo Adadevoh her selfless sacrifice to curb the spread of Ebola in Nigeria.

“And Madam Germaine Acogny for the quality and richness of your artistic production,” she said.

She also said the Kofi Annan Foundation was working with ECOWAS and other partners in West Africa to strengthen democracy and elections, resolve conflicts, support reconciliation and improve food security.

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated and correction made about Kofi and not Nane Annan as the recipient of one of the awards.

