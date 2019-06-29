The Nigerian police should invite Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) for interrogation over the rape allegation made against him by Busola Dakolo.

The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) made the call on Friday night and asked the police to treat the allegation with utmost urgency and not sweep it under the carpet.

Busola Dakolo, celebrity photographer, in a TV interview accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was 16 in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, COPA convener, said the police ought to probe the allegation, given that rape is a criminal offence.

“By a community reading or Sections 4 & 24 of the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Force must urgently invite Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo to appear before it to out to rest all sundry matters related thereto this matter. This is a demand,” the statement read.

“Regardless, the force must begin a thorough independent investigation of the allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo given that rape is a criminal matter squarely within their purview and mandate as the law enforcement arm of the people.

“The Nigeria Police Force are to whereupon make its findings public and proceed to prosecute the culprit, without delay, where it’s investigations turn up sufficient material for a case of rape.

“Twenty-Four Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates have volunteer and are poised with alacrity to undertake at no cost the cause of Mrs. Busola Dakolo in this matter even as progressive efforts are underway to facilitate and sustain a channel of communication between us and the Dakolo family in such a truly trying time.”

