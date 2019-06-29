Popular Nigerian entertainers have been reacting to the rape allegations levelled against Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) by Busola Dakolo, mother of three and wife of Nigeria’s soul music singer Timi Dakolo.

Read what some of them are saying below:

Genevieve Nnaji in her reaction described Busola Dakolo as a brave woman.

She took a swipe at those defending the rape act;

Omotola Jalade in her post stated that she knows it took a lot for Busola Dakolo to go public with the rape claims. She wrote;

“Just off my coaching at @realtimefest and have seen the interview of #Rape by #BusolaDakolo against the #Coza pastor. First, As a Mother, Wife,Career Woman and Activist I know what it’s taken for this Lady to BRAVELY speak up. I join Many other Nigerians to Demand justice ..”

Media personality, Shade Ladipo also released a video blasting Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA church.

In a video on Instagram, Shade Ladipo described Pastor Biodun as an “animal” who “needs to be deleted from the world.

She called on Pastors Sam Adeyemi, Ituah, Tony Rapu, and other well-respected pastors to speak up and condemn Pastor Fatoyinbo for raping Busola Dakolo twice when she was a minor.

Patience Ozokwo a.k.a. Mama G, in a video she shared, vehemently stated that she hates rape.

”There is no excuse for rape whatsoever!,” she wrote.

