President Muhammadu Buhari has begun consultations for an inclusive stakeholder committee that will thoroughly explore issues that fuel communal conflicts across the country.

“The committee will have a mandate to proffering lasting solutions to age-long disagreements that have claimed lives and property”, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President said.

Shehu said the president is disturbed by the persistent Tiv/Jukun crisis in Benue and Taraba States, and others that have destroyed many lives and property, altered the destinies of families, and raised the profile of insecurity in the country by promoting generational tensions.

He said the committee will work with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and has as members traditional rulers, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, age groups, market/farmer/hunters associations, local and state government officials, and relevant security agencies.

According to Shehu, President Buhari believes Nigeria’s cultural diversity remains her greatest strength when properly harnessed and harmonized with a collective vision for unity, peace and shared prosperity.

He urged for more patience as the government works towards creating more understanding.

