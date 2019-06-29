By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Defending champions, Cameroon have played out a goalless draw with Ghana at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt on Saturday.

This is the second goalless draw recorded at AFCON on Saturday as Angola and Mauritania had earlier played a goalless draw.

Also, this is the second draw for Ghana at this tournament as their first game ended on 2-2 against lowly Benin Republic and put them in danger of qualifying for the next round.

Cameroon now have four points after beaten Equatorial Guinea 2-0 in their first match.

If Benin beat Equatorial Guinea in the next match to be played by 9.00pm today, Ghana will be in danger of crashing out or squeezing in as one of the best losers.

In the 9th minute of the match, Ghana’s Nuhu Kasim released a superb dipping volley at goal from the edge of the box that flied just over the bar, while on 12th minute, Christian Atsu raced through the centre to the edge of the box then let flying with a rocket of a shot that flied a whisker wide off the right post.

Cameroon’s Clinton N’Jie, on 36th minute anticipated the lofted pass and raced into the box with just the keeper to beat. He shot early towards the top right corner, but Richard Ofori pulled off a great save to deny him.

Just before the end of first half, Christian Bassogog collected a great pass inside the box and missed a sitter. His shot was directed into the top left corner, but the goalkeeper pulled off a marvelous diving save and denied Cameroon the lead.

On 76th Bassogog blew a good chance to score. He collected a pass inside the box, but his effort to the middle of the goal was brilliantly blocked.

Owusu Kwabena muscled his way past two defenders on 88th minute but his shot from inside the box smashed against the crossbar to deny Ghana from taken the lead.

On 90th minute Andrew Yiadom latched on to a precise pass and found himself one-on-one with the keeper. He fired a low shot towards the right side of the net, but Andre Onana leapt like a salmon to deny him.

