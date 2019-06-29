A 20-year-old woman, Makoduchukwu Ndubisi has reportedly stabbed her husband to death.

The incident which occurred on Saturday took place in Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased, John Bosko Ngu, was allegedly stabbed on his chest by the wife with a sharp knife over a feud yet to be ascertained.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said the corpse of deceased had been deposited at a morgue, adding that investigation had commenced.

He said: “At about 8am today, police detectives attached to 33 Police Station Onitsha arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi, 20, of No 16 Donking Street Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had a scuffle with her husband, one John Bosko Ngu, aged 35 years of the same address and stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim rushed to Boromeo Hospital Onitsha for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy; exhibit recovered and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

