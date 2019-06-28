Here is the video-clip of an Israeli TV station on TB Joshua’s Nazareth mission from 23-24 June. The two-day #NazarethMeetingwithTB Joshua was reported by i24newsEnglish, based in Jaffa Port.

The station calls Joshua an ‘exorcist’.

After a visit with @SCOANTBJoshua, one woman ended up throwing out her respirator afterward! Check out faith-based healer #TBJoshua‘s visit to Nazareth. 📺 More https://t.co/219SCJc4Ok pic.twitter.com/bk13a0KTkG — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 25, 2019

iTVnews broadcasts news from around the world.

Also read:https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2019/06/24/photos-tb-joshua-performs-miracles-in-nazareth-draws-huge-crowd/

