A Nigerian market in Cross River is in the news for adopting the ancient trading by barter, instead of money as a means of exchange.

The Esuk Mba Market in Akpabayo local council area, started in 1956.

Residents in the community trade in the market on Saturdays. They go there with mainly food products from their farms and exchange for fish and other items.

The Naira, the official currency of exchange is banned in the market.

Watch the video on Reuters TV via this link: https://reut.rs/2xdTFbj

