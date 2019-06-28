In a shocking revelation, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo has disclosed how the pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, popularly known as COZA raped her at 17. The mom of three revealed this to Chude Jideonwo, a Nigerian lawyer, journalist and media entrepreneur in a now-viral video.

Busola who came home on holiday, while in secondary school then, recounts how her sisters convinced her to join the church which was formerly known as Divine Delight Club where Christians gather to share the word of God on Saturdays.

She further said pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was married with a child when he came to her house one early morning, raped her and told her she should be happy he was the one who took her virginity.

Thereafter, she said the pastor raped her raped her again.

There have been reports in the past that the so-called man of God sleeps with members of his church, but none has been bold enough to publicly open up.

Early in June, Timi Dakolo accused the pastor of sleeping with members of his church. Fatoyinbo ignored the accusation. Dakolo possibly had his wife in mind when he accused the pastor. Now the secret is out.

Watch the video here.

Read her story:

“Immediately I opened the door (of her house in Ilorin), he just pushed me, he didn’t say anything, he didn’t utter any word, he just pushed me to one of the chairs in my living room.”

“I saw him, he was removing his belt, he just said: ‘keep quiet, do what I want you to do and you will be fine.”

“He didn’t say anything after, left to his car, returned with a bottle of Krest and forced her to drink it, probably as some crude contraceptive.”

She also said he told her,” You should be happy that a man of God did this to you.

“I have kept quiet over the years. I had to come out to say this because another narrative was being said.”

