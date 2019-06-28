Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has given reasons why he wants to become the governor of Kogi State in November.

He said he is pursuing the ambition of the people of Kogi State and not his personal ambition, saying that if it was for him, he would simply keep calm and looked the other way.

“But if I do so, I will negate everything you have known me for. I cannot look away when poverty is ravaging our dear State as if we don’t have resources to turn the fortune of the people around,” he said.

