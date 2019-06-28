In a shocking revelation, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo has disclosed how pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, popularly known as COZA raped her at 17. The mom of 3 revealed this to Chude Jideonwo, a Nigerian lawyer, journalist and media entrepreneur in a now viral video.

Busola who came home on holiday, while in secondary school then, recounts how her sisters convinced her to join the church which was formerly known as Divine Delight Club where christians gather to share the word of God on Saturdays.

She further said pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was married with a child when he came to her house one early morning, raped her and told her she should be happy he was the one who took her virginity.

At several occasions, there has been rumours that the man of God sleeps with members of his church, but none has been bold enough to publicly open up. Watch the video here.

