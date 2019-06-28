Nigeria’s king of soul music Timi Dakolo has thrown his weight behind his wife’s allegation that she was once raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Busola Dakolo in an interview with Chude Jideonwo on Y!TV, revealed that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo when she was still a member of the church as a secondary school student under 18.

She said the rape occurred in their house, and quite early in the morning when her parents were away.

According to Busola Dakolo, she wasn’t a member of the church at first but got invited over by her sisters who became members of the church while she was in school.

She revealed that the COZA senior Pastor who found a way to comfort her at that time when she was struggling with her family, claimed that he only wanted to be a person (a father figure) to guide her through life.

He however switched and became the one that deflowered her through rape, while married to his present wife and also with a child.

Timi Dakolo reacted to the rape allegation, saying the time is right and his wife has been silent for a long time.

