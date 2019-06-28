By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday said the biggest mistake that the Fulani can make is to test the will, underestimate the intelligence of the Yoruba people.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the invasion of the Southwest by herdsmen and the demand for Ruga settlements for the Fulanis.

“They want Ruga settlements for the Fulani and their cows? Is cattle business govt. business? They have taken everything from us: our nation, our dignity, our identity, our future, our destiny, our lives, our faith, our hope. And now they want to take away our land! Not without a fight!

“The biggest mistake that the Fulani can make is to test our will, underestimate our intelligence, dismiss our resolve and mistake our liberal disposition for weakness,” he said. Fani-Kayode said the Yoruba were slow to anger but irresistible in battle, saying that “we stopped them in 1843 and we shall stop them again.”

Fani-Kayode added: “First it was political sharia.Then Islamist Boko Haram. Then terrorist Fulani herdsmen and now, Ruga cow settlements. Nigeria has become the biggest shit-hole on the African continent.

“We are like an open public toilet that has never been flushed. Everything about our country stinks!

“Hundreds of thousands of Christians have been killed under his watch by Islamist Fulani terrorists but he believes that there is nothing wrong with that. Instead of doing his job and protecting us, he says we should pray for the terrorists and that we must not defend ourselves.”

