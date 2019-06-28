By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Controversial Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday said the biggest mistake that the Fulani can make is to test the will, underestimate the intelligence of the Yoruba people.
Fani-Kayode was reacting to the invasion of the Southwest by herdsmen and the demand for Ruga settlements for the Fulanis.
“They want Ruga settlements for the Fulani and their cows? Is cattle business govt. business? They have taken everything from us: our nation, our dignity, our identity, our future, our destiny, our lives, our faith, our hope. And now they want to take away our land! Not without a fight!
“The biggest mistake that the Fulani can make is to test our will, underestimate our intelligence, dismiss our resolve and mistake our liberal disposition for weakness,” he said.
Fani-Kayode said the Yoruba were slow to anger but irresistible in battle, saying that “we stopped them in 1843 and we shall stop them again.”
