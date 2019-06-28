Singer and songwriter Simi has made it a little easier for those wondering why she tied the knot with her beau Adekunle Gold.

The studio Brat reveals that she walked down the aisle with the ”Kelegbe Megbe” crooner because she wanted to wear all his clothes and never give them back.

Read her post:

Simi wrote: “only reason I got married was so I could wear all his clothes and never give them back. that’s the only reason why he didn’t want to get married. so love is compromise. compromise is her having her way.”

