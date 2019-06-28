Nigeria’s king of soul music, Timi Dakolo says his wife, Busola, has been silent for a long time over her ordeal in the hands of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Busola Dakolo, a mom of three, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, a Nigerian lawyer, journalist and media entrepreneur, revealed that she was raped repeatedly by the pastor at different times.

She said: “Immediately I opened the door (of her house in Ilorin), he just pushed me, he didn’t say anything, he didn’t utter any word, he just pushed me to one of the chairs in my living room.”

“I saw him, he was removing his belt, he just said: ‘keep quiet, (put his hand on my mouth), do what I want you to do and you will be fine.”

“He didn’t say anything after the act, he just left for his car, returned with a bottle of Krest and forced her to drink it, probably as some crude contraceptive.”

She also said he told her,” You should be happy that a man of God did this to you.

“I have kept quiet over the years. I had to come out to say this because another narrative was being said.”

Timi Dakolo said the time is right for his wife to open up and lay everything to rest.

