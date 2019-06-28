President Muhammadu Buhari has received the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji.

Eboe-Osuji, whose court is based in the Hague, Netherlands, visited Buhari on Friday and also gave him a symbolic gift, according to photographs shared by presidential photographer SUNDAY AGHAEZE.

In June last year, President Buhari was a special guest of the court, when it marked its 20th anniversary.

Buhari delivered a keynote speech as part of the anniversary commemoration. He was the only head of state invited.

The ICC was a creation of the Rome Statute adopted in July 1998.

However, the ICC wasn’t officially established until July 1, 2002, with a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Nigeria signed the Rome Statute on June 1, 2000, and ratified it on Sept. 27, 2001, becoming the 39th State.

At present, 124 countries are States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Among the notable non-members is the United States of America.

Chile Eboe-Osuji, a Nigerian, who was elected president of the court last year March will serve in the post till 2021. The 56 year-old Nigerian was first appointed a judge of the court in 2012. Before then he was the legal advisor to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

