The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru says the corporation remains the largest supplier of gas to the nation’s power sector.

He disclosed this in a statement by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in Abuja on Friday.

Baru, at the inauguration of a compendium produced by the Corporate Services Directorate of the NNPC, attributed the feat to effective management strategy.

He added that the corporation was on the path of sustainable growth with a number of critical projects that would impact the industry value chain.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of achievements recorded through the 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFA); a strategy guide adopted by NNPC Management.

“Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) production has grown in leaps and bounds; NNPC is now the largest gas supplier to the power sector and steady progress is being made on frontier exploration with the spud-in of Kolmani River-II Well,” he said.

NPDC is a subsidiary of the NNPC.

The GMD further noted that with the taming of security challenges and the commencement of the rehabilitation of the refineries and pipeline depots across the country, the corporation would continue to add value to the national economy.

“Security challenges that had hampered exploration and production activities have been tamed; new business models have been developed across NNPC businesses, leading to phenomenal boosts in productivity and lessening of cash calls burden on the government, achieved through alternative funding arrangements we developed,” he added.

In his address, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Malam Isa Inuwa, said that the compendium on the activities and achievements of his Directorate was to document history and processes that would serve as a guide to management.

“We are about deploying frameworks and policies that will enable any management that is in place to get NNPC to a growth trajectory.

“From our ISOs to the building of the best IT platforms we embarked upon, we are poised to the future just as we are relevant today,” Inuwa said.

He said under his watch, NNPC’s Corporate Services Directorate had moved from a money spending to a value-creating arm of the corporation.

He further expressed delight that his leadership of the Directorate produced quality documents that had enabled the NNPC management to achieve strategic goals of the corporation.

Inuwa retired from the services of the corporation statutorily today.

