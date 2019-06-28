Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday said Nigeria will be highly insecure, if the country fails to secure the the immediate and future of its teeming youth.

He spoke at the third BRF-Gabfest programme, with the theme, “Generational Gap: Youth inclusion and the leadership question in Nigeria,” meant to celebrate the birthday of former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the event held in Victoria Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, the need to secure the future of the youths was why Nigeria needed to invest in education and create an enabling environment for the youths to thrive.

The governor said the youth needed to fight for what they believed in, adding that leadership was not by age but by knowledge, insight and responsibility.

According to him, with the election of youths as speakers in some states, though progress was being made, there was still a lot more to be done.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Dr Funmi Balogun, praised Fashola for being a visionary and versatile leader.

On his part, Fashola said young Nigerians must continue to have a positive mindset about the country.

He, however, said young people were taking responsibility than they thought they were taking.

Fashola stated that education was critical to the process, reason the present generation of young Nigerians must determine the type of education it wanted for his children so that they could compete.

According to him, there was a need to pay attention to organised crime as a critical element of insecurity the country is facing.

During one of the panel discussions, a Nigerian artiste, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, who contested during the last general election, said young people needed to loose the sense of entitlement they own, as no one owes them.

He opined that if the youths were serious, they needed to take action, stop complaining, get together and put resources together to champion their cause as they had the figure.