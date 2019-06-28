Mr. Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), on Friday launched the Nigeria-Ghana Friendship club to further strengthen cultural promotion and businesses between the two countries.

Runsewe launched this during 2019 AccraWeizo, West African tourism and travel expo held at La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra with the theme: “Seamless Travels in West Africa”

He said that the two countries had a long-standing diplomatic relationship dating back to decades and they both had the largest economies in West Africa.

According to him, the friendship club would bring together Nigerians and Ghanaians of like minds to fraternise and chart a course for consolidation of the already existing cordial relationship between the two countries.

He said this would be easy to achieve as the two countries had been at the forefront of the campaign for the unity, peace, mutual understanding, and cooperation among countries in West African sub-region.

”As brothers and neighbours, there is a lot Nigeria and Ghana stand to gain by evolving informal platforms of collaborations and strengthened sub-regional solidarity.

”The Nigeria-Ghana Friendship club is to champion the course for the unity, peace, stability and development of Nigeria and Ghana in particular and the West Africa sub-region at large,” he said.

Mr. Austin Cobham, Executive Secretary, Carnival Calabar Commission, urged various African countries to synergise and organise tourism and travel expos annually which would boost tourism businesses across countries.

He said that AKWAABA African travel market and Accra Weizo West African tourism and travel market had ignited people’s love for tourism in Nigeria and some other West African countries.

According to him, to further leverage on tourism potential across West African countries, various African governments must start travel and tourism expos.

”Tourism in West Africa is becoming sustainable and this has been as a result of tourism expos organised annually to enlighten the populace on the various potentials to be tapped.

”Other African countries who do not hold annual travel and tourism markets should adopt it,” he advised.

Mrs. Stella Fubara, Director, Africa Dubai Tourism, disclosed that Dubai generates 16million visitors annually because the government had taken time to develop the country.

She said developing tourism for sustainable growth entailed collective efforts of the government and the citizens.

