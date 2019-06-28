As part of its Civil-Military Relations, the Nigerian Navy on Friday offered free medical care to no fewer than 500 Lagos Island residents.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, said the medical outreach was a way of giving back to the society and improving the standard of health in the community.

“The navy as part of its 2019 annual schedule of events organises bi-annual medical outreaches in all its commands.

“This is in order to provide free health care services to all and promote civil-military relations between the populace and the navy.

“Accordingly, the Western Naval Command has decided to organise its own outreach at Isale-eko area of Lagos Island.

“The medical outreach is one of the ways the navy is giving back to the community and also helping to improve the standard of health of the general populace,” he said.

Daji said that in the course of the rhapsody laboratory investigations, eye checks, general blood pressure and blood glucose investigations would be carried out.

“Similarly, drugs for various disease conditions, Insecticide Treated Nets and eye glasses will be given free to members of the community,” the FOC said.

He implored the community members to make use of the opportunity, advising them to also have their health checked at all times.

The Secretary to Lagos Island Local Government, Mr Ladega Abdullahi, appreciated the navy for the gesture, saying the community members were proud of what the service was doing.

“We will be looking forward to a long lasting relationship with the navy,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Thomas Oloyede, said he was happy for what the navy was doing, describing it as a way of reaching out to the society.

The 45-year-old man, who was waiting to be attended to, said that he would love to get his sugar level tested and his body examined generally.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Feyisara Oluwajuwon, said that the medical outreach was a good initiative.

She said that she was happy with the navy for the gesture.

