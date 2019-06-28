Naira Marley: stirs new controversy

Naira Marley just fresh out of Lagos prison for alleged Yahoo Yahoo offence has stirred new controversy with a new song, Soapy.

Marley tweeted the video of the song on Thursday night, showing him dancing deliriously. He urged fans to download it:

Not all the fans will heed his directive.

Listen to Soapy:

Although the video has been on fire since Thursday night, critics are blasting Marley for singing about masturbation in the song.

Here are some `Twitter reactions: