Naira Marley just fresh out of Lagos prison for alleged Yahoo Yahoo offence has stirred new controversy with a new song, Soapy.
Marley tweeted the video of the song on Thursday night, showing him dancing deliriously. He urged fans to download it:
#Soapy out now #Soapydance #insidelife click on the link on my bio to download Prod by Badboy @rexxiepondabeat #Marlians pic.twitter.com/2SUj6JlRUV
— Naira Marley (@NairaMaley) June 27, 2019
Not all the fans will heed his directive.
Listen to Soapy:
Although the video has been on fire since Thursday night, critics are blasting Marley for singing about masturbation in the song.
Here are some `Twitter reactions:
This Naira Marley guy is every definition of the word IRRESPONSIBLE . He constantly goes all out to prove it. pic.twitter.com/fGGJr4hnbF
— Orajiaka Arinze (@arinzesnr) June 28, 2019
Like Medical practitioners, Musicians too should undergo some brain/talent assessment exercise and if found qualified, should be granted licence to sing. "Jó soapy… I want to jó soapy". Wtf is that Naira Marley?. IQ receding song. Tueh!! pic.twitter.com/4fAQO5CmAx
— Spencer D. James (@dammyspencer) June 28, 2019
Naira Marley is really an irritant to be honest not one of his song I about the right thing. From cyber crime to masturbating. I don’t know how someone will just say I want to sing about useless things alway. Which one be soapy ? Rubbish
— Yacim emmanuel (@yacim986) June 27, 2019
In fact, Naira Marley don craze finish ! Which kin song and dance be this one again? Jo soapy🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/7EFGJY7Kwa
— Gustavo🕴 (@chekzjohnson1) June 28, 2019
I told ya all EFCC infected Naira Marley with virus😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gaYIoMohgw
— blessed (@Gibsonho1) June 28, 2019
