Naira Marley just fresh out of Lagos prison for alleged Yahoo Yahoo offence has stirred new controversy with a new song, Soapy.

Marley tweeted the video of the song on Thursday night, showing him dancing deliriously. He urged fans to download it:

Not all the fans will heed his directive.

Listen to Soapy:

Although the video has been on fire since Thursday night, critics are blasting Marley for singing about masturbation in the song.

Here are some `Twitter reactions:

This Naira Marley guy is every definition of the word IRRESPONSIBLE . He constantly goes all out to prove it. pic.twitter.com/fGGJr4hnbF — Orajiaka Arinze (@arinzesnr) June 28, 2019

Like Medical practitioners, Musicians too should undergo some brain/talent assessment exercise and if found qualified, should be granted licence to sing. "Jó soapy… I want to jó soapy". Wtf is that Naira Marley?. IQ receding song. Tueh!! pic.twitter.com/4fAQO5CmAx — Spencer D. James (@dammyspencer) June 28, 2019

Naira Marley is really an irritant to be honest not one of his song I about the right thing. From cyber crime to masturbating. I don’t know how someone will just say I want to sing about useless things alway. Which one be soapy ? Rubbish — Yacim emmanuel (@yacim986) June 27, 2019

In fact, Naira Marley don craze finish ! Which kin song and dance be this one again? Jo soapy🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7EFGJY7Kwa — Gustavo🕴 (@chekzjohnson1) June 28, 2019

I told ya all EFCC infected Naira Marley with virus😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gaYIoMohgw — blessed (@Gibsonho1) June 28, 2019

