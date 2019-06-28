The Governing Council of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said it has suspended implementation of the new tariffs which came into effect on 1st June, 2019.

The move, NAFDAC said, is to douse tension and assuage the yearnings of stakeholders in the pharmaceutical, food and allied industries.

According a statement signed by the director, Public Affairs, NAFDAC, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, the decision was reached after a marathon stakeholders forum and meeting of the Governing Council.

The board said that the decision was reached by the governing council of NAFDAC at a stakeholders meeting held recently in Lagos and was disclosed by the chairman of the council, Mr Inuwa Abdul-kadir.

“After a marathon stakeholders forum and meeting of the governing council, it was resolved that all NAFDAC stakeholders affected by the new tariff will henceforth revert to payment of the old tariff until further notice.

“The council has consider substantially the inputs of the stakeholders in arriving at a new tariff regime which will soon be released by the agency after doing all the needful including sensitising the public before it becomes effective,” Abdul-kadir. said.

He said that the suspension of the new tariff is borne out of NAFDAC avowed commitment to the promotion of the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Abdul-kadir said that the need to carry along stakeholders in decision making was in line with global best practices and that NAFDAC would continue to promote the manufacture, exportation and importation of good quality products.

“We need to promote local manufacture of regulated products as part of Federal Government concerted efforts to create jobs and increase foreign exchange earnings by our dear nation.

“Nigeria has the potential of producing pharmaceutical products for the domestic consumption and export to West African Countries,” Abdul-kadir added.

