Music video director Moe Musa has just welcomed a baby boy.
Moe gets music credit for videos like Davido‘s Skelewu and Adekunle Gold‘s Only Girl. He displayed a beautiful photo on Instagram of himself cradling his newborn.
With caption “My son”.
Friday, June 28, 2019 9:00 am
